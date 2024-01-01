Sign Up
State University of New York at New Paltz Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to State University of New York at New Paltz. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to State University of New York at New Paltz.

State University of New York at New Paltz chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Read about the Risks of Transferring

    Can you transfer into State University of New York at New Paltz

    State University of New York at New Paltz requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Required of All
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some
    Interview Not Required
    Standardized Test Scores Required of Some
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required

    In addition to the above requirements, State University of New York at New Paltz also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    State University of New York at New Paltz requires a minimum of 30 credits.

    State University of New York at New Paltz chances calculator

    This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

    Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    Additionally, of the 1431 accepted transfer students, 824 students enrolled - that means the yield was 57.58%.

    State University of New York at New Paltz accepts 49 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    State University of New York at New Paltz requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, State University of New York at New Paltz requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the State University of New York at New Paltz website for more info.
    State University of New York at New Paltz accepts 48.94% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into State University of New York at New Paltz, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of State University of New York at New Paltz students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 510 600 555
    SAT Reading 500 600 550
    2018 Total SAT Score 1010 1200 1105
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 23 30 26
    ACT Reading 22 27 24
    2018 Total ACT Score 45 57 51

    State University of New York at New Paltz’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for State University of New York at New Paltz your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

