Stony Brook University (SBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to SUNY Stony Brook. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to SUNY Stony Brook.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the SUNY Stony Brook CampusReel At SUNY Stony Brook, 9.27% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Stony Brook University (SBU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for SUNY Stony Brook? SUNY Stony Brook requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, SUNY Stony Brook also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. SUNY Stony Brook requires a minimum of 36 credits.

What are Stony Brook University (SBU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SUNY Stony Brook transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Stony Brook University (SBU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, SUNY Stony Brook received 7144 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3218 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SUNY Stony Brook is 45.04%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SUNY Stony Brook. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Stony Brook University (SBU) transfer GPA requirements? SUNY Stony Brook requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, SUNY Stony Brook requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for SUNY Stony Brook SUNY Stony Brook has noted the additional policies: Priority and full credit given to transfer students holding associate degrees from community colleges within the CUNY and SUNY systems..

Will you enjoy transferring to SUNY Stony Brook? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SUNY Stony Brook. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Stony Brook... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at SUNY Stony Brook is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to SUNY Stony Brook then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into SUNY Stony Brook Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the SUNY Stony Brook website for more info.

SUNY Stony Brook accepts 45.04% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into SUNY Stony Brook, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.85 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.0. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SUNY Stony Brook students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 600 710 655 SAT Reading 550 660 605 2018 Total SAT Score 1150 1370 1260 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 32 29 ACT Reading 24 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 50 63 56 Stony Brook University (SBU)’s average SAT score is 1260. To be a competitive applicant for Stony Brook University (SBU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

