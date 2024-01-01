Will you get into Sweet Briar College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Sweet Briar College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Sweet Briar College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Sweet Briar College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Sweet Briar College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Sweet Briar College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1082.5 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Sweet Briar College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Sweet Briar College is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Sweet Briar College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.