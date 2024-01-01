Will you get into The Master's University and Seminary?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The Master's University and Seminary.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The Master's University and Seminary’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
The Master's University and Seminary Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into The Master's University and Seminary.
For a more detailed breakdown of The Master's University and Seminary admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1085.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.68
Is your high school GPA good enough for The Master's University and Seminary?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at The Master's University and Seminary is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and The Master's University and Seminary is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary
Will I get into The Master's University and Seminary with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The Master's University and Seminary