Will you get into The Master's University and Seminary?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The Master's University and Seminary.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The Master's University and Seminary’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The Master's University and Seminary Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The Master's University and Seminary.

For a more detailed breakdown of The Master's University and Seminary admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for The Master's University and Seminary?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The Master's University and Seminary is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and The Master's University and Seminary is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.