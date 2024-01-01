Will you get accepted?

The Master's University and Seminary Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The Master's University and Seminary. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The Master's University and Seminary.

The Master's University and Seminary chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At The Master's University and Seminary, 24.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The Master's University and Seminary, click here

What are the transfer requirements for The Master's University and Seminary? The Master's University and Seminary requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, The Master's University and Seminary also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The Master's University and Seminary requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are The Master's University and Seminary’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The Master's University and Seminary transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The Master's University and Seminary’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The Master's University and Seminary received 162 transfer applicants. The school accepted 124 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The Master's University and Seminary is 76.54%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The Master's University and Seminary. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The Master's University and Seminary transfer GPA requirements? The Master's University and Seminary requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The Master's University and Seminary requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for The Master's University and Seminary The Master's University and Seminary has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to The Master's University and Seminary? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The Master's University and Seminary. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Santa Clarita... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The Master's University and Seminary is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The Master's University and Seminary then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The Master's University and Seminary Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The Master's University and Seminary website for more info.

The Master's University and Seminary accepts 76.54% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The Master's University and Seminary, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.68 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.83. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The Master's University and Seminary students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 580 520 SAT Reading 490 630 560 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1210 1080 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 25 22 ACT Reading 22 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 42 54 48 The Master's University and Seminary’s average SAT score is 1080. To be a competitive applicant for The Master's University and Seminary your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

