Will you get into The University of Findlay?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University of Findlay.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University of Findlay’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
The University of Findlay Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University of Findlay.
For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Findlay admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for The University of Findlay?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University of Findlay is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and The University of Findlay is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay
Will I get into The University of Findlay with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The University of Findlay