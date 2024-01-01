Will you get into The University of Findlay?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University of Findlay.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University of Findlay’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The University of Findlay Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University of Findlay.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Findlay admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for The University of Findlay?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University of Findlay is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and The University of Findlay is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.