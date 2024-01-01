Will you get accepted?

This is the complete guide for transferring to The University of Findlay.

The University of Findlay chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At The University of Findlay, 2.27% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The University of Findlay, click here

What are the transfer requirements for The University of Findlay? The University of Findlay requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, The University of Findlay also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The University of Findlay requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are The University of Findlay’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The University of Findlay transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline June 30 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Findlay’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The University of Findlay received 437 transfer applicants. The school accepted 197 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The University of Findlay is 45.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The University of Findlay. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The University of Findlay transfer GPA requirements? The University of Findlay requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The University of Findlay requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.

Additional Transfer Info for The University of Findlay The University of Findlay has noted the additional policies: Additional requirements for occupational therapy, physical therapy, and physician assistant programs. Students with fewer than 12 semester hours must meet secondary school requirements..

Will you enjoy transferring to The University of Findlay? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The University of Findlay. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Findlay... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The University of Findlay is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The University of Findlay then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The University of Findlay Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The University of Findlay website for more info.

The University of Findlay accepts 45.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The University of Findlay, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.45 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.59. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The University of Findlay students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 480 475 SAT Reading 470 560 515 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1040 990 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 25 22 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 40 50 45 The University of Findlay’s average SAT score is 990. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Findlay your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

