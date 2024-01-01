Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)

Will you enjoy The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) CampusReel At The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), 20.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), click here

What are the transfer requirements for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)? The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) received 2970 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2121 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) is 71.41%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) transfer GPA requirements? The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Knoxville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) website for more info.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) accepts 71.41% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.97 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.13. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 520 630 575 SAT Reading 520 620 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1250 1145 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 31 27 ACT Reading 24 31 27 2018 Total ACT Score 47 62 54 The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)’s average SAT score is 1145. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

