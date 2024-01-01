Will you get into The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UTSA.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UTSA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UTSA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UTSA.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1040.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for UTSA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UTSA is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UTSA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.