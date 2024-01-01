Will you get accepted?

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UTSA. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UTSA.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At UTSA, 88.17% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UTSA? UTSA requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, UTSA also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UTSA requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UTSA transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline May 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UTSA received 4877 transfer applicants. The school accepted 4300 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UTSA is 88.17%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UTSA. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design transfer GPA requirements? UTSA requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UTSA requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.

Additional Transfer Info for UTSA UTSA has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UTSA? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UTSA. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to San Antonio... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UTSA is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UTSA then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UTSA Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UTSA website for more info.

UTSA accepts 88.17% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UTSA, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.41 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.55. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UTSA students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 570 520 SAT Reading 450 560 505 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1130 1025 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 24 21 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 37 48 42 The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design’s average SAT score is 1025. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

