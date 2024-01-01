Will you get into Toccoa Falls College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Toccoa Falls College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Toccoa Falls College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Toccoa Falls College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Toccoa Falls College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Toccoa Falls College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.28

Is your high school GPA good enough for Toccoa Falls College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Toccoa Falls College is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Toccoa Falls College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.