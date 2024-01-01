Will you get into Toccoa Falls College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Toccoa Falls College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Toccoa Falls College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Toccoa Falls College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Toccoa Falls College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Toccoa Falls College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|975.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for Toccoa Falls College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Toccoa Falls College is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Toccoa Falls College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College
-
Will I get into Toccoa Falls College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Toccoa Falls College