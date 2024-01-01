Towson University (TU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Towson University (TU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Towson University (TU).
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Towson University (TU), 43.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Towson University (TU)
What are the transfer requirements for Towson University (TU)?
Towson University (TU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Towson University (TU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Towson University (TU) requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Towson University (TU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Towson University (TU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|January 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Towson University (TU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Towson University (TU) on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Towson University (TU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Towson University (TU) received 4102 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 3594 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Towson University (TU) is 87.62%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Towson University (TU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 3594 accepted transfer students, 2230 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.05%.
Towson University (TU) accepts 88 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Towson University (TU)
What are the Towson University (TU) transfer GPA requirements?
Towson University (TU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Towson University (TU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Towson University (TU)
Towson University (TU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Towson University (TU)?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Towson University (TU).
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Towson...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Towson University (TU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Towson University (TU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Towson University (TU)
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
Towson University (TU) website
for more info.
Towson University (TU) accepts 87.62% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Towson University (TU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.61 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.75. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Towson University (TU) students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|490
|580
|535
|SAT Reading
|490
|580
|535
|2018 Total SAT Score
|980
|1160
|1070
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|18
|25
|21
|ACT Reading
|20
|25
|22
|2018 Total ACT Score
|38
|50
|44
Towson University (TU)’s average SAT score is 1070. To be a competitive applicant for Towson University (TU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring