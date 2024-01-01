Will you get into Transylvania University?

Transylvania University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Transylvania University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.74

Is your high school GPA good enough for Transylvania University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Transylvania University is 3.74 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Transylvania University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.