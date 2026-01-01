Trevecca Nazarene University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Trevecca Nazarene University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Trevecca Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.
Will you get into Trevecca Nazarene University?
This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at thousands of universities.
Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Trevecca Nazarene University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Trevecca Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Trevecca Nazarene University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Trevecca Nazarene University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Trevecca Nazarene University is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Trevecca Nazarene University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Our tool is designed to give you personalized, data-driven insights in just minutes.
No guessing, no stress—just real answers based on your unique profile.
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Trevecca Nazarene University
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