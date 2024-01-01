Will you get into Tusculum College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tusculum College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tusculum College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Tusculum College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tusculum College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Tusculum College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 932.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.11

Is your high school GPA good enough for Tusculum College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tusculum College is 3.11 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tusculum College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.