University at Buffalo (UB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to University at Buffalo. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University at Buffalo.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At University at Buffalo, 8.79% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into University at Buffalo (UB)
What are the transfer requirements for University at Buffalo?
University at Buffalo requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, University at Buffalo also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
University at Buffalo requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are University at Buffalo (UB)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University at Buffalo transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University at Buffalo (UB) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to University at Buffalo on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University at Buffalo (UB)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, University at Buffalo received 5475 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 3463 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University at Buffalo is 63.25%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University at Buffalo. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 3463 accepted transfer students, 1900 students enrolled - that means the yield was 54.87%.
University at Buffalo accepts 64 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University at Buffalo (UB)
What are the University at Buffalo (UB) transfer GPA requirements?
University at Buffalo requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, University at Buffalo requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for University at Buffalo
University at Buffalo has noted the additional policies: All requirements reviewed if transferring less than 24 semester hours. Varying GPA requirements for specific programs for junior year applicants..
Will you enjoy transferring to University at Buffalo?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University at Buffalo.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Buffalo...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at University at Buffalo is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to University at Buffalo then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into University at Buffalo
University at Buffalo accepts 63.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into University at Buffalo, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University at Buffalo students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|550
|660
|605
|SAT Reading
|520
|610
|565
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1070
|1270
|1170
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|24
|30
|27
|ACT Reading
|23
|29
|26
|2018 Total ACT Score
|47
|59
|53
University at Buffalo (UB)’s average SAT score is 1170. To be a competitive applicant for University at Buffalo (UB) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
