Will you get into UC Berkeley ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Berkeley.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Berkeley’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UC Berkeley Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Berkeley.
For a more detailed breakdown of UC Berkeley admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1380.0
|Average ACT
|32.0
|Average GPA
|3.89
Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Berkeley?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Berkeley is 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UC Berkeley is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley
-
Will I get into UC Berkeley with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at UC Berkeley