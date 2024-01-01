Will you get into UC Berkeley ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Berkeley.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Berkeley’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UC Berkeley Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Berkeley.

For a more detailed breakdown of UC Berkeley admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1380.0 Average ACT 32.0 Average GPA 3.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Berkeley?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Berkeley is 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UC Berkeley is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.