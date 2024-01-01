UC Berkeley Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to UC Berkeley. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UC Berkeley.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At UC Berkeley, 7.61% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into UC Berkeley
What are the transfer requirements for UC Berkeley?
UC Berkeley requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Not Required
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, UC Berkeley also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UC Berkeley requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are UC Berkeley’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UC Berkeley transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|November 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for UC Berkeley transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UC Berkeley on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is UC Berkeley’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UC Berkeley received 19192 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 4316 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UC Berkeley is 22.49%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UC Berkeley. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 4316 accepted transfer students, 2332 students enrolled - that means the yield was 54.03%.
UC Berkeley accepts 23 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the UC Berkeley transfer GPA requirements?
UC Berkeley requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UC Berkeley requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.6.
Additional Transfer Info for UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley has noted the additional policies: Completion of all pre-requisite courses for intended major and all freshman and sophomore general education requirements required..
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UC Berkeley
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UC Berkeley website
for more info.
UC Berkeley accepts 22.49% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UC Berkeley, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.89 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.05. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UC Berkeley students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|650
|790
|720
|SAT Reading
|620
|750
|685
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1270
|1540
|1405
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|27
|35
|31
|ACT Reading
|28
|35
|31
|2018 Total ACT Score
|55
|70
|62
UC Berkeley’s average SAT score is 1405. To be a competitive applicant for UC Berkeley your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
