Will you get into University of Southern California (USC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
USC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into USC.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Southern California (USC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1385.0
|Average ACT
|31.5
|Average GPA
|3.79
Is your high school GPA good enough for USC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at USC is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and USC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into USC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)
Will I get into USC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)
Will I get into USC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)
Will I get into USC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)
Will I get into USC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)
Will I get into USC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)
Will I get into USC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)
Will I get into USC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern California (USC)