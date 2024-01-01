Will you get into University of Southern California (USC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USC.

School Average Average SAT 1385.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 3.79

Is your high school GPA good enough for USC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USC is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and USC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.