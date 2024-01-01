Will you get into UCLA?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCLA.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCLA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UCLA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCLA.

For a more detailed breakdown of UCLA admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1325.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for UCLA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCLA is 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UCLA is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.