UCLA Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCLA.
For a more detailed breakdown of UCLA admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1325.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|3.89
Is your high school GPA good enough for UCLA?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCLA is 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UCLA is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UCLA with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at UCLA
Will I get into UCLA with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at UCLA
Will I get into UCLA with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at UCLA
Will I get into UCLA with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at UCLA
Will I get into UCLA with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at UCLA
Will I get into UCLA with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at UCLA
Will I get into UCLA with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at UCLA
Will I get into UCLA with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at UCLA