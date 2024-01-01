Will you get into California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cal Poly.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cal Poly’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cal Poly Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal Poly.

For a more detailed breakdown of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1235.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal Poly?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal Poly is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Cal Poly is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.