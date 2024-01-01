Will you get into California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cal Poly.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cal Poly’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Cal Poly Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal Poly.
For a more detailed breakdown of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo admissions requirements read here.
School Average
|Average SAT
|1235.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal Poly?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal Poly is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Cal Poly is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
Will I get into Cal Poly with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo