UCLA Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to UCLA.

What are the transfer requirements for UCLA? UCLA requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UCLA also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UCLA requires a minimum of 90 credits.

What are UCLA’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UCLA transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline November 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline The usual deadline is November 30 of the prior year Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is UCLA’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UCLA received 23951 transfer applicants. The school accepted 5770 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UCLA is 24.09%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UCLA. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the UCLA transfer GPA requirements? UCLA requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UCLA requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.7.

Additional Transfer Info for UCLA UCLA has noted the additional policies: Minimum 2.8 GPA required of out-of-state residents..

Will you enjoy transferring to UCLA? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UCLA. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Los Angeles... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UCLA is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UCLA then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UCLA Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UCLA website for more info.

UCLA accepts 24.09% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UCLA, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.89 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.05. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UCLA students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 590 760 675 SAT Reading 570 710 640 2018 Total SAT Score 1160 1470 1315 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 34 30 ACT Reading 27 35 31 2018 Total ACT Score 53 69 61 UCLA’s average SAT score is 1315. To be a competitive applicant for UCLA your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

