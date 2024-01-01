Will you get into University of California-Merced?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Merced.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Merced’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UC Merced Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Merced.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of California-Merced admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Merced?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Merced is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UC Merced is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.