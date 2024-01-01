Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of California-Merced

Will you enjoy University of California-Merced as a transfer student?

University of California-Merced Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UC Merced. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UC Merced.

University of California-Merced chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UC Merced, 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of California-Merced, click here

Can you transfer into University of California-Merced Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UC Merced? UC Merced requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, UC Merced also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UC Merced requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are University of California-Merced’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UC Merced transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline November 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline July 31 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of California-Merced’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UC Merced received 3702 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1980 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UC Merced is 53.48%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UC Merced. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of California-Merced chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1980 accepted transfer students, 191 students enrolled - that means the yield was 9.65%. UC Merced accepts 54 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the University of California-Merced transfer GPA requirements? UC Merced requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UC Merced requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.4.

Additional Transfer Info for UC Merced UC Merced has noted the additional policies: Minimum 2.8 GPA required of out-of-state applicants..

Will you enjoy transferring to UC Merced? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UC Merced. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Merced... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UC Merced is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UC Merced then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UC Merced Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UC Merced website for more info.

UC Merced accepts 53.48% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UC Merced, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.59 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.73. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UC Merced students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 550 500 SAT Reading 420 520 470 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1070 970 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 24 21 ACT Reading 17 23 20 2018 Total ACT Score 35 47 41 University of California-Merced’s average SAT score is 970. To be a competitive applicant for University of California-Merced your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of California-Merced chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College