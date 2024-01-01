Will you get into University of Charleston?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Charleston.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Charleston’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Charleston Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Charleston.

School Average Average SAT 961.5 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Charleston?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Charleston is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and University of Charleston is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.