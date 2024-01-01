Will you get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC).
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1165.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
Will I get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)