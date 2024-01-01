Will you get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC).

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1165.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC) does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.