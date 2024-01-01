Will you get into University of Detroit Mercy?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Detroit Mercy admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1068.5 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.