University of Detroit Mercy Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit.

University of Detroit Mercy chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit, 34.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Detroit Mercy, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit? Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a minimum of 0 credits.

What are University of Detroit Mercy’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Detroit Mercy’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit received 438 transfer applicants. The school accepted 402 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit is 91.78%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Detroit Mercy transfer GPA requirements? Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Detroit... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit website for more info.

Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit accepts 91.78% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 660 580 SAT Reading 460 620 540 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1280 1120 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 22 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 42 54 48 University of Detroit Mercy’s average SAT score is 1120. To be a competitive applicant for University of Detroit Mercy your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

