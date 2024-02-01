University of Detroit Mercy Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit, 34.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for University of Detroit Mercy, click here
Can you transfer into University of Detroit Mercy
What are the transfer requirements for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit?
Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of Some
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a minimum of 0 credits.
What are University of Detroit Mercy’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of Detroit Mercy transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of Detroit Mercy’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit received 438 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 402 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit is 91.78%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 402 accepted transfer students, 217 students enrolled - that means the yield was 53.98%.
Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit accepts 92 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of Detroit Mercy transfer GPA requirements?
Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.
Additional Transfer Info for Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit
Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Detroit...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit website
for more info.
Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit accepts 91.78% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Detroit Mercy UDM U of D University of Detroit students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|500
|660
|580
|SAT Reading
|460
|620
|540
|2018 Total SAT Score
|960
|1280
|1120
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|20
|27
|23
|ACT Reading
|22
|27
|24
|2018 Total ACT Score
|42
|54
|48
University of Detroit Mercy’s average SAT score is 1120. To be a competitive applicant for University of Detroit Mercy your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
