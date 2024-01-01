Will you get into University of Hawaii at Hilo?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UH at Hilo.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UH at Hilo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UH at Hilo Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UH at Hilo.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Hawaii at Hilo admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|940.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for UH at Hilo?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UH at Hilo is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UH at Hilo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo
Will I get into UH at Hilo with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Hawaii at Hilo