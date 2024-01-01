Will you get into University of Hawaii at Hilo?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UH at Hilo.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UH at Hilo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UH at Hilo Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UH at Hilo.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Hawaii at Hilo admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for UH at Hilo?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UH at Hilo is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UH at Hilo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.