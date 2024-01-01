Will you get into Texas State University (TXST)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Texas State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas State.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas State University (TXST) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1025.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.35
Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas State is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Texas State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Texas State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)
Will I get into Texas State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)
Will I get into Texas State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)
Will I get into Texas State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)
Will I get into Texas State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)
Will I get into Texas State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)
Will I get into Texas State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)
Will I get into Texas State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Texas State University (TXST)