Will you get into Texas State University (TXST)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Texas State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas State.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas State is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Texas State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.