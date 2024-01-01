Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Iowa (UI)

Will you enjoy University of Iowa (UI) as a transfer student?

University of Iowa (UI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Iowa. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Iowa.

University of Iowa (UI) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Iowa CampusReel At Iowa, 22.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Iowa (UI), click here

Can you transfer into University of Iowa (UI) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Iowa? Iowa requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of Some Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Iowa also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Iowa requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Iowa (UI)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Iowa transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Iowa (UI)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Iowa received 3299 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2228 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Iowa is 67.54%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Iowa. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of Iowa (UI) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 2228 accepted transfer students, 1131 students enrolled - that means the yield was 50.76%. Iowa accepts 68 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of Iowa (UI) Watch Now

What are the University of Iowa (UI) transfer GPA requirements? Iowa requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Iowa requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Iowa Iowa has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with in-state community colleges and with Black Hawk Coll and Waldorf Coll..

Will you enjoy transferring to Iowa? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Iowa. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Iowa City... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Iowa is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Iowa then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Iowa Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Iowa website for more info.

Iowa accepts 67.54% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Iowa, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.71 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.86. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Iowa students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 680 610 SAT Reading 480 640 560 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1320 1170 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 22 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 44 57 50 University of Iowa (UI)’s average SAT score is 1170. To be a competitive applicant for University of Iowa (UI) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of Iowa (UI) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College