Will you get into Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VCU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

VCU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into VCU.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for VCU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at VCU is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and VCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.