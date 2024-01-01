Will you get into Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VCU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VCU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
VCU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into VCU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1095.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.65
Is your high school GPA good enough for VCU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at VCU is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and VCU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into VCU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
-
Will I get into VCU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
-
Will I get into VCU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
-
Will I get into VCU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
-
Will I get into VCU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
-
Will I get into VCU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
-
Will I get into VCU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)
-
Will I get into VCU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)