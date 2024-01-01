Will you get into University of Montevallo?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Montevallo.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Montevallo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Montevallo Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Montevallo.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Montevallo admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1052.5
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Montevallo?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Montevallo is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Montevallo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo
-
Will I get into University of Montevallo with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Montevallo