UNM Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNM.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1080.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.44
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNM?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNM is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNM is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNM with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Will I get into UNM with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Will I get into UNM with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Will I get into UNM with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Will I get into UNM with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Will I get into UNM with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Will I get into UNM with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Will I get into UNM with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of New Mexico-Main Campus