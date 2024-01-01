Will you get into University of North Alabama?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNA.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNA.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Alabama admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 951.5 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNA is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UNA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.