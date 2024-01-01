Will you get into University of North Alabama?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNA.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNA Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNA.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Alabama admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|951.5
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNA?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNA is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNA is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UNA with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama
-
Will I get into UNA with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama
-
Will I get into UNA with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama
-
Will I get into UNA with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama
-
Will I get into UNA with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama
-
Will I get into UNA with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama
-
Will I get into UNA with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama
-
Will I get into UNA with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Alabama