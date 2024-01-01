Will you get into University of North Carolina at Pembroke?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNCP.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNCP’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNCP Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNCP.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina at Pembroke admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|910.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNCP?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNCP is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNCP is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNCP with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Will I get into UNCP with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Will I get into UNCP with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Will I get into UNCP with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Will I get into UNCP with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Will I get into UNCP with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Will I get into UNCP with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke
Will I get into UNCP with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Pembroke