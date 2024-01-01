Will you get into University of North Carolina at Pembroke?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNCP.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNCP’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNCP Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNCP.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina at Pembroke admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 910.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNCP?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNCP is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UNCP is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.