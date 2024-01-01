Will you get into University of Pikeville?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UPIKE.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UPIKE’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UPIKE Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UPIKE.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Pikeville admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 870.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for UPIKE?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UPIKE is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

UPIKE does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.