Will you get into University of Pikeville?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UPIKE.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UPIKE’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UPIKE Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UPIKE.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Pikeville admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|870.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for UPIKE?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UPIKE is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
UPIKE does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville
-
Will I get into UPIKE with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of Pikeville