Will you get into University of Pittsburgh-Bradford?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pitt-Bradford.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pitt-Bradford’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Pitt-Bradford Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pitt-Bradford.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Pittsburgh-Bradford admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|980.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for Pitt-Bradford?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pitt-Bradford is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Pitt-Bradford is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
Will I get into Pitt-Bradford with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford