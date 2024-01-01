Will you get into University of Pittsburgh-Bradford?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pitt-Bradford’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pitt-Bradford Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pitt-Bradford.

School Average Average SAT 980.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pitt-Bradford?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pitt-Bradford is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Pitt-Bradford is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.