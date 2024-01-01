Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Southern California (USC)

University of Southern California (USC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to USC. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to USC.

University of Southern California (USC) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At USC, 7.27% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Southern California (USC), click here

What are the transfer requirements for USC? USC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, USC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. USC requires a minimum of 64 credits.

What are University of Southern California (USC)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down USC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Southern California (USC)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, USC received 9503 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2335 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for USC is 24.57%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into USC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Southern California (USC) transfer GPA requirements? USC requires a minimum college GPA of 3.7 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, USC requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.7.

Additional Transfer Info for USC USC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to USC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to USC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Los Angeles... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at USC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into USC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the USC website for more info.

USC accepts 24.57% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into USC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.79 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.94. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of USC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 650 770 710 SAT Reading 630 730 680 2018 Total SAT Score 1280 1500 1390 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 30 35 32 ACT Reading 34 36 35 2018 Total ACT Score 64 71 67 University of Southern California (USC)’s average SAT score is 1390. To be a competitive applicant for University of Southern California (USC) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

