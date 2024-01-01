Will you get into University of Southern Mississippi?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Southern Mississippi.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Southern Mississippi’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Southern Mississippi Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Southern Mississippi.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1007.5
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.38
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Southern Mississippi?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Southern Mississippi is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Southern Mississippi is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi
Will I get into University of Southern Mississippi with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Southern Mississippi