University of Southern Mississippi Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Southern Mississippi.

School Average Average SAT 1007.5 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.38

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Southern Mississippi?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Southern Mississippi is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Southern Mississippi is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.