Will you get into University of the Sciences?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of the Sciences.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of the Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of the Sciences Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of the Sciences.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of the Sciences?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of the Sciences is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of the Sciences is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.