Will you get into University of the Sciences?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of the Sciences.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of the Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of the Sciences Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of the Sciences.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.72
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of the Sciences?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of the Sciences is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of the Sciences is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences
Will I get into University of the Sciences with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of the Sciences