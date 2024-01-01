Will you get into University of Virginia-Main Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Virginia.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Virginia’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Virginia Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Virginia.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Virginia-Main Campus admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1355.0 Average ACT 31.0 Average GPA 4.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Virginia?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Virginia is 4.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Virginia is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.