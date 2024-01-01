Will you get accepted?

University of Virginia-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Virginia. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Virginia.

University of Virginia-Main Campus chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At University of Virginia, 15.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Virginia-Main Campus, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of Virginia? University of Virginia requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, University of Virginia also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Virginia requires a minimum of 9 credits.

What are University of Virginia-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Virginia transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 (Coll of Arts and Sciences) Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Virginia-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Virginia received 2801 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1039 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Virginia is 37.09%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Virginia. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Virginia-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements? University of Virginia requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Virginia requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Virginia University of Virginia has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Virginia? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Virginia. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Charlottesville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Virginia is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Virginia Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Virginia website for more info.

University of Virginia accepts 37.09% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Virginia, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Virginia students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 620 740 680 SAT Reading 620 720 670 2018 Total SAT Score 1240 1460 1350 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 28 34 31 ACT Reading 31 35 33 2018 Total ACT Score 59 69 64 University of Virginia-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1350. To be a competitive applicant for University of Virginia-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

