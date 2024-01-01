Will you get into University of West Alabama?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of West Alabama.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of West Alabama’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of West Alabama Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of West Alabama.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|940.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.23
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of West Alabama?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of West Alabama is 3.23 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of West Alabama is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama
Will I get into University of West Alabama with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at University of West Alabama