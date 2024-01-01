Will you get into University of West Alabama?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of West Alabama.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of West Alabama’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of West Alabama Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of West Alabama.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.23

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of West Alabama?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of West Alabama is 3.23 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of West Alabama is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.