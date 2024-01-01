University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At UWM, 30.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
UWM requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, UWM also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UWM requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UWM transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|August 10
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|January 12
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UWM on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UWM received 3301 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 2123 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UWM is 64.31%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UWM. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 2123 accepted transfer students, 1471 students enrolled - that means the yield was 69.29%.
UWM accepts 65 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) transfer GPA requirements?
UWM requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UWM requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for UWM
UWM has noted the additional policies: Applicants with fewer than 12 transferable semester hours must also meet freshman admission requirements..
UWM accepts 64.31% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UWM, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UWM students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|18
|25
|21
|ACT Reading
|18
|24
|21
|2018 Total ACT Score
|36
|49
|42
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
