Will you get into Vanguard University of Southern California?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Vanguard University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Vanguard University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Vanguard University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Vanguard University.

School Average Average SAT 970.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for Vanguard University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Vanguard University is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Vanguard University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.