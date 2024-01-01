Will you get into Virginia Union University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VUU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VUU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
VUU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into VUU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Virginia Union University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|770.0
|Average ACT
|16.0
|Average GPA
|2.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for VUU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at VUU is 2.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
VUU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into VUU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University
-
Will I get into VUU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University
-
Will I get into VUU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University
-
Will I get into VUU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University
-
Will I get into VUU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University
-
Will I get into VUU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University
-
Will I get into VUU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University
-
Will I get into VUU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Virginia Union University