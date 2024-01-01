Will you get into Virginia Union University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VUU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VUU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

VUU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into VUU.

School Average Average SAT 770.0 Average ACT 16.0 Average GPA 2.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for VUU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at VUU is 2.62 on a 4.0 scale.

VUU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.