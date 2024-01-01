Will you get into Viterbo University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Viterbo.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Viterbo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Viterbo Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Viterbo.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1100.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.58
Is your high school GPA good enough for Viterbo?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Viterbo is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Viterbo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University
-
Will I get into Viterbo with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Viterbo University