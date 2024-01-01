Will you get into Viterbo University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Viterbo.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Viterbo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Viterbo Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Viterbo.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for Viterbo?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Viterbo is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Viterbo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.