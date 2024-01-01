Will you get into Voorhees College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Voorhees College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Voorhees College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Voorhees College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Voorhees College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for Voorhees College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Voorhees College is 2.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Voorhees College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Voorhees College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Voorhees College
Will I get into Voorhees College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Voorhees College
Will I get into Voorhees College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 90% chance of getting accepted at Voorhees College
Will I get into Voorhees College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Voorhees College
Will I get into Voorhees College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Voorhees College