Will you get into Voorhees College?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Voorhees College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Voorhees College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Voorhees College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Voorhees College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Voorhees College is 2.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Voorhees College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.