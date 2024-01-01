Will you get into Wabash College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wabash College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wabash College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wabash College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wabash College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Wabash College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wabash College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wabash College is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Wabash College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.